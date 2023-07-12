NAB summons Imran yet again in £190m UK settlement case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday summoned PTI chief Imran Khan yet again on Thursday to investigate the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.
According to NAB sources, the anti-corruption watchdog, Rawalpindi chapter, has asked the former premier to furnish the details of his assets and properties within the country and abroad.
Sources said Imran Khan was asked to bring the revenue documents of his Banigala and Zaman Park residences along with approved construction map issued by the concerned regulatory authority as well as the construction cost details.
The NAB Rawalpindi also asked the former prime minister to produce the registration of Shaukat Khanum Trust and complete record of donations made by a property tycoon and his family in a trust, other than Al-Qadir Trust in which he or his family members are trustees.
