The reckless dumping of garbage in Losar, located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, shows an utter disregard for the safety and well-being of thousands of lives. The dumping is leading to pollution and the spread of illness and disease among the people in the villages of the area. Despite repeated complaints and protests from the affected community, no actions have been taken to rectify this pressing issue.

It is imperative that the local administration take immediate action and provide an alternative site for waste disposal or implement sustainable waste-management practices. Transparency and public participation in waste management are required to avoid such problems in future and ensure waste is disposed of in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Syed Muhammed Ali Gilani

Rawalpindi