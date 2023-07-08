Pak bodybuilders win medals at South Asian championship

LAHORE: Pakistan claimed one gold and two bronze medals in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Male, Malcdives, on Friday.
Shahzad Qureshi won gold in the 80 kg category by beating two solid Indian opponents.
Shahzad had also won the gold medal in the previous event. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Khan snared bronze in the 75 kg category of the junior category. Shahidullah won the other bronze in the 75 kg category.
Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary Sohail Anwar congratulated the the medallists for their glorious performances.
The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Maldives and Sports Minister of Maldives also witnessed the shows.
ISLAMABAD: Female boxer Fatima Zahra will be part of the five-member Pakistan team announced for the 19th Asian Games...
CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement from international cricket Friday -- a day after...
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6...
HARARE: Sri Lanka maintained their unbeaten record at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier as Pathum Nissanka´s hundred...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s most destructive taekwondo fighter and Asian bronze medallist Haroon Khan on Friday said that he...
LEEDS: England captain Ben Stokes´s latest dashing counter-attack kept his side´s Ashes hopes alive in the third...