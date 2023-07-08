Pak bodybuilders win medals at South Asian championship

LAHORE: Pakistan claimed one gold and two bronze medals in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Male, Malcdives, on Friday.

Shahzad Qureshi won gold in the 80 kg category by beating two solid Indian opponents.

Shahzad had also won the gold medal in the previous event. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Khan snared bronze in the 75 kg category of the junior category. Shahidullah won the other bronze in the 75 kg category.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary Sohail Anwar congratulated the the medallists for their glorious performances.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Maldives and Sports Minister of Maldives also witnessed the shows.