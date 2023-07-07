Sacrilege of Islam a big threat to global peace: JI

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has warned that organised and recurring insults of Islam in the west has seriously threatened the global peace, demanding the west that it was time they stopped trampling the religious emotions of two billion Muslims.

What is urgently needed, apart from massive public protests against the insulting incidents, are effective practical steps by Muslim rulers and OIC to create a strong deterrence against this provocative attitude, he said while talking to media at Mansoora on Thursday.

He said in this global village, the west should not ignore the power and resources of 58 Islamic countries, and enact effective legislation at the United Nations and other international forums to prevent the willful blasphemy in the name of freedom of speech.

Realising the sensitivity of the issue, he said, Jamaat-e-Islami contacted Islamic movements in the world and organised concerted protests in various Islamic countries on Friday (today) to send a message to the Western governments that they should not patronise fanatics and terrorists under the guise of freedom of expression, but should severely punish those elements who are causing the destruction of world peace and fueling the fire of hatred.

On JI ameer’s appeal, a day of condemnation will be observed in Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey, Lebanon, South Africa, Bangladesh, Morocco and other countries on Friday to condemn the Swedish authorities.

He also demanded Pakistan should take concrete steps instead of verbal rhetoric, and terminate diplomatic relations with Sweden immediately. The West gives more importance to the economy than to ethics, the Islamic world should boycott all countries including, Sweden where the rituals of Islam and the Holy Quran have been mocked, veiled Muslim women are attacked, and Muslim minorities are persecuted systematically. He said JI will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the sanctity of religion.

Siraj said Holy Quran is the wisdom and guidance whose light will continue to illuminate the world forever. He said the most alarming aspect of the ugly incident in Sweden is that it was sponsored and backed by the judiciary and the police. Certainly not an individual but an institution is to blame, which should take it seriously to avoid future catastrophes.

It is unfortunate for the nation that it has been dominated by the rulers who have done nothing for the country but to plunder it. Time has come for people to raise their voice for their right and send home the outdated system and its custodians through the power of vote.

Siraj has appealed to the prayer leaders and scholars to lead the protests from mosques and other places and also requested the public to participate fully in the marches.

JI Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem will lead protest in Lahore, JI Sindh ameer M Hussain Mehnti in Karachi, JI Balochistan ameer Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi in Quetta, KPK General Secretary Abdul Wasey in Peshawar and naib ameer Mian M Aslam in Islamabad.