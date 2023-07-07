I am writing to express my concern over the damaged and dusty furniture in Karachi University. As a student, I have noticed that many classrooms and common areas are equipped with broken and outdated furniture, which not only detracts from the learning environment but also poses a safety hazard to students.

Furniture covered in dust can be a health hazard for students with respiratory issues. It is essential that universities are provided with adequate resources by the government and education authorities to maintain their facilities and ensure that students have a safe and comfortable learning environment.

Urooj Amir

Karachi