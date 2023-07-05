Sindh faced catastrophic rainfall and floods in 2022, which caused great devastation across the province. Thousands of people lost their lives, millions were displaced and hundreds of thousands of acres of crops were destroyed. In the aftermath, the government, provincial and federal, promised that people who had suffered would be compensated and surveys were carried out in relation to this process.

However, in District Ghotki and other areas, most people are still waiting to be compensated. We have tried contacting the relevant authorities, but the response is always that ‘help is coming’. Almost a year has passed and we are still waiting for help. How much longer will this go on?

Mian Arif

Ghotki