Parks and crime

This refers to the letter ‘Protect parks’ (June 25, 2023) by Minahil Saif. The writer highlights encroachment and inadequate maintenance, but there are also other issues threatening our public parks. They include the growing use of public parks for illicit activities such as the sale and consumption of narcotics.

Behind this problem is the lax attitude of the relevant authorities, making our parks a haven for criminal activities. This phenomenon negates the whole purpose of saving public parks from encroachment.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala