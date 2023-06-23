Beijing records hottest June day as extreme heat sears northern China

BEIJING: Beijing logged its hottest June day since records began on Thursday, the national weather service said, as swathes of northern China sweltered in 40-degree heat.

Scientists say rising global temperatures -- caused largely by burning fossil fuels -- are aggravating extreme weather worldwide, and many countries in Asia have experienced deadly heatwaves and record temperatures in recent weeks.

At the Nanjiao weather station in southern Beijing, considered a benchmark for temperatures in the capital, the mercury hit 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) at 3:19 pm (0719 GMT) on Thursday, the weather service said in a statement also carried by state broadcaster CCTV.

The figure is half a degree higher than the station´s previous monthly record of 40.6 C taken in June 1961, and second only to the 41.9 C measured in July 1999, according to weather data.

“This station has only hit temperatures exceeding 41 C three times since records began,” the weather service said, adding that “baking heat will persist in Beijing for the next two days, with temperatures perhaps reaching 38 C to 39 C”.

Other weather stations around the capital chalked up even higher temperatures on Thursday, with Tanghekou in northern Beijing notching 41.8 C early in the afternoon, becoming the hottest place in the country, according to state media.

Along Beijing´s canals, residents sought respite from the blazing heat by swimming and splashing around in the water.

In nearby Tianjin -- home to over 13 million people -- temperatures in the city centre also soared, with the western Xiqing district logging its hottest ever June day with 40.6 C.

Nationwide, some 17 weather stations “recorded record high temperature extremes” on Thursday, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

“It never used to get this hot in June before, but now it´s so hot my hands are trembling,” wrote one user on the Weibo social media platform.