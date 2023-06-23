The rate of traffic violations and the negligence of the traffic police has reached alarming proportions in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad. The persistent non-implementation of traffic regulations, specifically concerning one-way violations and illegal parking, has created an environment of chaos and danger on the roads. It is disheartening to witness a significant number of drivers blatantly ignoring one-way traffic rules, creating hazardous situations for both pedestrians and other motorists, and vehicles frequently parked in restricted zones, obstructing traffic flow and causing severe inconvenience to residents and commuters.

The negligence of the traffic police further exacerbates the situation. Their lack of active engagement and visible presence on the roads contributes to a culture of impunity, emboldening drivers to flout traffic laws. It is imperative that the traffic police take their responsibilities seriously and fulfill their duty to maintain road safety through increased monitoring, regular traffic checks and swift enforcement of penalties.

Altaf Siyal

Hyderabad