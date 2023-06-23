Boat tragedy near Greece: 209 Pakistanis were on overloaded boat, says FIA

KARACHI: At least 209 Pakistanis were on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, according to data shared on Thursday by a Pakistani investigative agency.
The figure of 209 is based on information provided by families who came forward to say a relative of theirs had boarded the boat heading from Libya towards Greece and were still missing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said, according to a British wire service.
The official death toll from the accident still stands at 82 and the number of survivors at 104, of whom 12 were Pakistanis.
“An investigation to verify this is underway,” FIA Islamabad Zone Director Rana Abdul Jabbar said.
The FIA has been tasked by the Pakistan government with handling investigations into the tragedy. Hundreds of people from different countries are believed to have been on board the vessel, in what is seen as the worst sea disaster in years for the region.
Pakistan is yet to officially confirm how many of its citizens were on the boat but kick-started a DNA sampling effort to help Greece identify those who died.
The data shared by the FIA showed that 181 people were from Pakistan and 28 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Officials gathered the DNA samples from 201 families.
Witness accounts suggested that between 400 and 750 people had crammed onto the 20- to 30 metre-long (65- to 100-foot) fishing boat which then capsized and sank early on June 14 about 50 miles from the southern coastal town of Pylos.
The FIA said 29 suspected human smugglers had been arrested in Pakistan so far over the case.
Greece has charged nine Egyptian men over the shipwreck, the worst in the Mediterranean Sea this year, and placed them in detention pending trial. The accused deny any wrongdoing.
BEIJING: At least 31 people were killed when a gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern...
ISLAMABAD: In the wake of increasing reliance on imported gas, Pakistan is left with no option but to go fresh...
RABAT: A group of 51 Moroccan migrants have been missing for days since embarking on a perilous sea journey to...
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing a...
ISLAMABAD: The Counterterrorism Department has registered a first information report against former Lal Masjid...
ISLAMABAD: Days after announcing a three-day Eidul Azha holiday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday also...