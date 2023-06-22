Mayor Wahab inaugurates family park in Azizabad

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the newly rehabilitated family park in Azizabad Block VIII, Gulberg, on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, he said that one-and-a-half years ago, the Hundred Park Project work started in District Central and he was happy to see that so far 75 parks had been opened for the public under the project.

Similar work would be done in other districts of Karachi, he added. “We will move forward with the concept of ‘our government, our administration and our people’ in the city.”

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Senator Dr Asim Hussain, District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem and other elected representatives were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had got more union committee seats in District Central than in the past, for which it was grateful to the people of the area.

He added that we should leave a smiling, green and prosperous Karachi for the future generations.

Construction and development works were being carried out in other areas of District Central because the PPP believed in serving people without discrimination, he maintained.

Dr Asim said on this occasion that there should be political ownership for development in every district of Karachi.

He added that development works of roads and storm water drains were going on in various areas under the mega projects and they would be completed as soon as possible.

Wahab also visited Allama Rashid Turabi Road, Shahrah-e-Humayun, Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan and Shadman Nullah, and said development works were urgently needed in the city.

He said Allama Rashid Turabi Road was three-and-a-half kilometres long and currently work on the drainage system along the road was being carried out, after which the road would be carpeted from the Ziauddin Hospital to People's Chowrangi.

The mayor then visited the 20km Shahrah-e-Humayun, which was being carpeted after the completion of the construction of a storm water drain.

While visiting Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, the mayor inspected the construction of the road from Asghar Ali Shah Chowk to Qalandria Chowk, where the work on a drain was also in progress.

At the end of his visits, he inspected the development work on the Shadman Nullah where an accident took place last year. He said that in order to secure this place during the coming rainy season, directives had been issued to officers to complete all the development work as soon as possible.

Wahab maintained that continuous monitoring of the development work in the city had started to ensure that the development projects in the city proved sustainable and the citizens could benefit from them for a long time.