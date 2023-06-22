German woman jailed for enslaving Yazidi woman

BERLIN, Germany: A German court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to over nine years in jail for enslaving a Yazidi woman, as well as aiding and abetting war crimes and genocide as a member of the Islamic State (IS).

The 37-year-old German defendant, identified only as Nadine K., was also found guilty of crimes against humanity and membership of a foreign terrorist organisation, a spokeswoman for the court in the western city of Koblenz said.

The defendant was a member of IS between December 2014 and March 2019, travelling to Syria to join the jihadist group with her husband. In 2015, the couple later moved to Mosul in Iraq, then back to Syria.