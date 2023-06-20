Governor, PA former speaker discuss political situation

LAHORE:Former speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Iqbal called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Monday. Various issues, including country's political situation were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that the welfare of the people and provision of basic facilities to them is the priority of the government. He said that the country is currently facing various challenges. He said that PMLN paid special attention to arrest inflation in its previous tenures and the economic conditions of the country have started to improve due to the wise policies of the government. He said that the government's announcement of loans on concessional rates and incentive packages for farmers in the recent budget is a good initiative. He added that this time a good and profitable crop of wheat is no less than a blessing. The governor expressed deep grief over the boat accident in Greece and said that it is a tragedy and the agony of those whose loved ones died in this accident is indescribable. Rana Iqbal said that the leadership and workers of PMLN have always done positive politics. He expressed the hope that PMLN would win with a thumping majority in the upcoming general elections.