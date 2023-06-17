PIFD students display theses

LAHORE:Thesis Display by the final year students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) opened at its campus here on Friday and it will continue until June 25, 2023.

The theses display aimed to showcase creative work of PIFD graduating students in the domains of Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Ceramics and Glass Design, and Gems and Jewellery Design.

The entire premises of the PIFD has become an exhibition space. Industrialists, academicians, students along with their parents as well as the general public are visiting the exhibition.