PIFD students display theses

LAHORE:Thesis Display by the final year students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) opened at its campus here on Friday and it will continue until June 25, 2023.
The theses display aimed to showcase creative work of PIFD graduating students in the domains of Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Ceramics and Glass Design, and Gems and Jewellery Design.
The entire premises of the PIFD has become an exhibition space. Industrialists, academicians, students along with their parents as well as the general public are visiting the exhibition.
LAHORE:Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences organised an awareness seminar on ‘Super foods: The food...
LAHORE: The administration of the University of Management and Technology celebrated the varsity’s 33rd anniversary...
LAHORE:The second round of the open auction process for the service counter of cafeteria hall number one and two of...
LAHORE:A public demonstration was organised in connection with International Domestic Workers Day under the auspices...
LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir Friday said the PHEC had decided to make the...
LAHORE:A delegation of Association of Builders and Developers called on Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali...