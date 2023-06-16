Body of missing boy found in drain

The body of a missing child was recovered from a drain in the old city area on Thursday. Police and a welfare organisation responded to the information received about the child's body, which was found in a drain near the Lea Market area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Napier police station.

With the assistance of volunteers from the welfare organisation, the police retrieved the body from the drain and transferred it to the Civil Hospital Karachi for a postmortem examination.

According to SHO Saleem Marwat, the child was dentified as an eight-year-old boy, named Moin, son of Ali. The child had been missing for the past four days, and his family had reported his disappearance to the police. Despite efforts to locate him, the search had proven unsuccessful.

It was only when passersby noticed the body of a child in the drain that the police were alerted. The SHO said the victim resided in Napier's Ghulam Shah Lane.

Following the completion of the postmortem examination, the child's body was handed over to his family. The father of the deceased is currently unemployed, compounding the tragedy that has befallen their lives. At present, the immediate cause of the child's death remains undetermined, and it was hoped that the postmortem report would shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.