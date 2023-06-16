 
June 16, 2023
Mardan Medical Complex hospital, once designed and equipped with state of the art equipment to cater to the need of local residents, has suffered a serious decline in quality in recent years.

Doctors are often unavailable, the quality of services is poor, staff are often seen exhibiting unprofessional behavior and there is a shortage of key medicines including anti-rabies vaccines and anti-venom. The health authorities must take notice of these issues.

Mukaram Khan

Mardan