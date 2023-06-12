Differences between PMLN, PPP persist

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (R) — AFP/ Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of two major coalition partners in the government, the PMLN and PPP, couldn’t thrash out their differences on certain issues as PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari suddenly left for Dubai on Sunday. He will reportedly stay there for about two weeks.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that the PPP hasn’t given a list of its members to the National Assembly Secretariat for the debate on the budget in the House commencing today (Monday).

It appears that the PPP wouldn’t publicly support the budget proposals, and if differences persist, its members could come out with their criticism on the budget.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, earlier on Sunday, criticised the federal government, a sentiment that could travel to the National Assembly, the sources said.

The major objection coming from the PPP is about the establishment of Jehangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) that was launched when Asif Zardari was engaged in inviting to PPP electables from south Punjab.

The IPP was formed with the active support of the PMLN as two members of Shehbaz Sharif cabinet are part of the new party. They are Aoun Chaudhary who is the adviser on sports and tourism with the status of federal minister while Malik Noman Langrial is the special assistant to the prime minister with the status of minister of state.

Another PMLN SAPM Ataullah Tarar publicly welcomed the creation of the IPP. The development has irked the PPP and its leadership is annoyed with the ruling coalition.

The sources said the government has planned to discuss the matter with Zardari but he left for the UAE for his eye treatment. Talks couldn’t be held on Sunday although Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reached Lahore for consultations.

The sources said that appointment of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman has become yet another bone of contention between the two parties. The prime minister has the authority to designate its chairman as its patron-in-chief. He had hinted to reappoint Najam Sethi.

While Zaka Ashraf, who was the PCB chief in previous PPP government, has again sought the slot. Asif Zardari has recommended his name to Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ehsan Mazari. The minister is supposed to move the summary for the appointment. He has been informed that the prime minister is keen to reappoint experienced Najam Sethi as the chairman.

The sources said after initial discussion in parliament on Friday on the differences, no interaction was possible on Saturday and Sunday.