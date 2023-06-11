Gold drops Rs2,050/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,050 per tola on Saturday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs227,250 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,758 to Rs194,830.
Gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,961 per ounce in the international market.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has registered 2,539 new companies in May 2023,...
KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited has recently funded the repair and renovation of a 66-year-old library at Jinnah...
LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited and Apna Microfinance Bank Limited have suspended merger talks after...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association will host a conference titled The Future of Work : Collaborating with...
DUBAI: Muhammed Bilal used to have to wait his turn outside a money transfer office in the scorching heat of Dubai to...
LAHORE: We must accept the reality that the way matters are being handled currently, our economy is doomed. Ishaq Dar...