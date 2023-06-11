Gold drops Rs2,050/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,050 per tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs227,250 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,758 to Rs194,830.

Gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,961 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.