Saturday June 10, 2023
PTI’s lone MPA in Okara quits party

By Our Correspondent
June 10, 2023

OKARA: Chaudhry Masud Shafqat Ruera, the only PTI MPA in the district, declared dissociation with PTI, protesting against the vandalism on May 9. In his statement, he condemned the garb of religion worn by his party and raised the excitement of the masses. He termed May 9 the black day in the history of Pakistan.