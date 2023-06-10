 
close
Saturday June 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Out of our hands

June 10, 2023

In August 2022, unprecedented rainfall and glacial melt in the Himalayas led to the worst floods in our history. A third of the country’s land area was inundated, more than ten billion dollars’ worth of infrastructure was destroyed and the economy as a whole was in ruins. Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite launching several national initiatives to counteract climate change.There appears to be a limit as to how much a poor country like ours can do on its own. Ultimately, only a global effort spearheaded by the rich nations to move away from fossil fuels can save our planet.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur