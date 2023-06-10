Out of our hands

In August 2022, unprecedented rainfall and glacial melt in the Himalayas led to the worst floods in our history. A third of the country’s land area was inundated, more than ten billion dollars’ worth of infrastructure was destroyed and the economy as a whole was in ruins. Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite launching several national initiatives to counteract climate change.There appears to be a limit as to how much a poor country like ours can do on its own. Ultimately, only a global effort spearheaded by the rich nations to move away from fossil fuels can save our planet.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur