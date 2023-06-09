Students council event held at Arid university

Rawalpindi:Annual function of Peace Students Council was organised in Arid Agriculture University, says a press release.PPP Punjab Vice President Rana Rafaqat, MD Baitul Mal Amir Fida Pracha, Jameel Qureshi, Chaudhry Iftikhar, Raja Altaf, Tariq Waheed Butt, Sardar Shakeel, Shazia Batul, Zubaidah Rana, Raja Amir and others participated in the ceremony.For organising the Peace Students Council event, the local leadership congratulated the council.It’s time to show the right path to the youth of the country, said Amir Fida Paracha said while addressing the ceremony, he added that Pakistan People’s Party has always encouraged the youth on every forum.

Our youth are talented and the leadership of PPP is there to guide them everywhere. Foreign Minister is also young and he is improving the image of Pakistan by becoming worldwide.Addressing the ceremony, Vice PPP Punjab Rana Rafaqat said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the atomic programme in Pakistan and laid the foundation of present education system in the country. Jameel Qureshi, Chaudhry Iftikhar, Raja Altaf, Tariq Waheed Butt, Sardar Shakeel, Shazia Batul, Zubaidah Rana, Raja Aamir also addressed the event.