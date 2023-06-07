 
Wednesday June 07, 2023
Peshawar

Martyred soldier laid to rest

By Our Correspondent
June 07, 2023

MANSEHRA: Lance Naik Mohammad Sabir who was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Ladha area of South Waziristan district was laid to rest in his native Tanwah Thakral in Oghi on Tuesday.The body of the martyred soldier was transported to the Tanwah Thakral area in Oghi tehsil.