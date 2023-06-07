Martyred soldier laid to rest

LAKKI MARWAT: Due to unusual weather conditions, the malaria cases are on the rise in Lakki Marwat district, posing a...
SHANGLA: Hundreds of local residents and the students of the Government Primary School Manaisar on Tuesday took to the...
PESHAWAR: The suspected extortionists targetted with a blast the house of a businessman near Faqirabad area here on...
PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was killed and a few were injured in an encounter with police and Counter-Terrorism...
PESHAWAR: The government officials and international donors have met to identify the gaps in relief activities at the...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Tuesday ordered action against...