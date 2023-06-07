AJK all set to launch e-filing system in offices: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government was all set to introduce an e-filing system for effective management of daily work in offices and improve governance in Azad Kashmir. Talking to SCO Sector Commander Colonel Abdul Rasheed, who called on him here Tuesday, Ch Anwar said that steps were underway to promote the IT sector on a priority basis and the SCO’s initiatives for the promotion of IT would be instrumental in the IT sector.

“The government will fully cooperate with SCO for software development technology parks in Azad Kashmir.” Senior Minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmad Noor, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Colonel Nauman and others were also present in the meeting. The AJK premier also hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army in protecting the national geographical frontiers. Earlier, Colonel Rasheed briefed the Prime Minister about the services offered by the SCO in Azad Kashmir. He informed the PM that the SC was creating a digital data centre to be functional by next month. He told the Prime Minister that SCO has started establishing a software development technology park in Gilgit-Baltistan while a software development park will also be built in Muzaffarabad.

The Sector Commander said besides providing mobile and internet services in the areas adjacent to the LoC, the SCO has started triple-play services in Azad Kashmir. The triple play service, he said, will offer the fastest internet, HD cable TV and telephone facilities. He said that these services were also available in remote areas, especially Neelam, Leepa, Haveli, Bhimbar, Kotli and Mirpur areas adjacent to LoC. He briefed the Prime Minister about the GPON service launched from Mirpur to provide the fastest internet service under Connect Kashmir project.