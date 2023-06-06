GKMC asks teachers to resume duties

SWABI: The management of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) on Monday ordered the protesting faculty members of the basic sciences to resume the academic activities from Tuesday (today) or else get ready for a strict action.The protesting faculty members, on the other hand, arranged a press conference on the college premises and said they had closed the doors of negotiations alleging that the college management was not serious about peaceful settlement of the issues.

They declared that they would not resume duty and end class boycott till the removal of dean, his deputy and end to alleged exploitation of their exploitation along with linking their salary with AG office.The faculty members of basic sciences have been boycotting the classes since Thursday.In another development, an emergency meeting of the management committee was held under the chairmanship of the dean.

The primary agenda was to take stock of the ongoing protest by certain faculty members.A collective decision was reached on the resumption of the classes from Tuesday.It was decided that appropriate action would be taken against those individuals who refused to

fulfill their teaching responsibilities.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over the protest initiated by a few faculty members.The management said nobody was above the law.The participants of the meeting reminded all employees, including faculty members, that biometric attendance was mandatory for everyone and directly linked to their salary.