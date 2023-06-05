Traffic flow reviewed

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City Islamabad Shuaib Khurram, accompanied by SSP Traffic, Mustafa Tanweer, conducted a comprehensive review of the traffic conditions amidst the ongoing construction on Margalla road near E-11 chowk in Islamabad. The primary focus of the assessment was to ensure the efficient management of traffic and the safety of commuters during this period. Emphasizing the importance of proper traffic management during construction projects, CPO Safe City urged all concerned officials to seek permission from the appropriate authorities before implementing any traffic diversions. He further emphasized the necessity of deploying dedicated traffic personnel at diversion points to alleviate any inconvenience faced by citizens. "It is our utmost priority to maintain the smooth flow of traffic and prevent any accidents that may result in loss of life or property," stated CPO Safe City. "We are committed to providing the best possible travel facilities to the citizens of Islamabad", he added. In an effort to keep the public well-informed and to facilitate their travel plans, the Islamabad capital police have actively utilized various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate traffic-related information.
ISLAMABAD: The PTI leadership never supported and backed Sardar Usman Buzdar even when he was the chief minister and...
WASHINGTON: Refuting a false “travel warning” for Pakistan amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the...
ISLAMABAD: In a shocking development, the government failed to receive any bids for the first pilot project of solar...
John Connally, who ran the US Treasury under President Richard Nixon five decades ago, once opined to his...
ISLAMABAD: With 6 percent GDP, Bangladesh has announced 7.62-trillion-taka national budget for the next financial...
ISLAMABAD: The International Air Transport Association has warned that rapidly rising levels of blocked funds pose a...