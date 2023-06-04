Body formed to prevent collision of birds with planes at Karachi airport

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon held a meeting on Friday to address the issue of collisions of birds with airplanes, took a number of decisions to rectify the situation.A coordination committee has been constituted under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of District Malir in this regard, and a WhatsApp group would also be made so that swift and prompt action could be taken.

The commissioner said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Cantonment Board Malir and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority would remain in contact. He said all institutions would work in close coordination to control the movement of birds in the surroundings of the airport.

Memon said a policy would be formulated with the help of an agriculture university to control the presence of birds in the area. The meeting also decided that piles of garbage would also be removed from the surroundings of the airport.Special measures would be taken on the occasion of Eidul Azha so that animal remains were not strewn in areas around the airport.