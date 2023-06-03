WSSP conducts Clean Campus Drive at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Friday organised a Clean Campus Drive, in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, to highlight women’s role in sanitation and water conservation.Teachers and students from various departments of the university attended a seminar in this regard.WSSP Chief Executive Dr Hassan Nasir and Vice-Chancellor Dr Safia Ahmed were chief guests on the occasion. Stalls displaying awareness materials on water and sanitation were set up. Students staged tableaus and played videos that they had produced on environmental hazards of non-biodegradable plastic waste with a message to replace it with biodegradable bags.

The hall was adorned with banners, inscribed with slogans on the importance of cleanliness, sanitation, and water conservation.An awareness walk was organised at the end of the seminar, encouraging students to play their part in WASH.

Addressing the participants, Dr Nasir highlighted women’s role in water and sanitation and how a clean environment could transform their lives. He also shed light on the importance of proper water usage, conservation, recycling of recyclable waste and instilling cleanliness habits in their children from an early age.They were informed of WSSP operations, achievements so far, and ongoing initiatives for timely citizen services. It was emphasised that cleanliness is a two-way process, involving not only institutions but also every member of society, including students.

Students were urged to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and to spread the message of cleanliness in their homes and educational institutions. Dr Hassan Nasir stated that the sale of plastic bags and pollution were the biggest cause of human health hazards and overall have harmful effects on the environment.Dr Safia Ahmed also emphasised on the role of public participation in curbing environmental pollution. She said that to keep the city and environment clean, every individual must fulfill their social responsibility. At the end of the seminar, certificates were distributed among the participants, including students, and awareness pamphlets were also distributed.