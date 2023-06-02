Establishment of RDC discussed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil held a meeting with Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine here on Thursday and discussed establishment of Research and Development Centre (RDC) to attract investment in the province.

The minister and the World Bank officials discussed commercial and economic development activities in the province and the support provided by the international financial institution in this regard.During the meeting, President of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCSTI) Salman Elahi, Chairman Finance Committee Khalid Farooq, former president of the Chamber Shakeel Saraf, Principal of the Centre of Excellence in Technical Education Hayatabad Dr Hazrat Hussain and officials of the World Bank were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister informed the official of the World Bank about the problems faced by the entrepreneurs in the province and the overall situation of the province and asked the World Bank to include the views of the business community in its upcoming financial support projects.He also discussed matters relating to the establishment of a proposed Research and Development Centre (RDC) to be set up in the Industries Department with the World Bank officials and apprised him of its aims and objectives. The minister said that the centre would be helpful to attract foreign and domestic direct investment to the province and asked the World Bank to provide financial and technical assistance to the technical training system to prepare manpower in line with the requirements of the modern world.The World Bank country director assured that he would be in touch with them in the future to provide possible support in the mentioned sectors of the province.