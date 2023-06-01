AJK premier calls on Bilawal at Zardari House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation in the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto expressed Pakistan’s continued support to Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle and said that efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level would be further accelerated for the early and amicable settlement of the long running dispute.The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmir cause.