Relief for masses priority in upcoming budget: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the nation. — Twitter/Abubakar Umer

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said providing maximum relief to the masses and economic development would be among the federal government’s priorities in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the budget proposals for the industrial sector, said the federal budget would also encompass measures to enhance industrial growth as well as exports. He said he would personally make sure that the proposals coming for the industrial sector were incorporated into the budget.

He instructed the authorities concerned to remove all unnecessary impediments in the increase of small-, medium- and large-scale industrial production. He told the meeting that the previous government deliberately obstructed the investment and industrial development in the country.

The previous government violated the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to save its rule, making 220 million Pakistanis bear its brunt. He said being a resilient nation, Pakistanis were gradually coming out of the economic difficulties.

PM Shehbaz said the government, the whole nation, industrialists and the business community were working hard to improve the country’s economic situation. He said throughout the previous year, miscreants inflicted damage to the country through “long or short” marches and sit-ins.

He also told the meeting that the incidents of May 9 did not only create violence but also inflicted a huge economic loss to the country. He said the government would help decrease industries’ production costs by supplying low-cost energy, besides arranging easy bank loans for the small industries.

Shehbaz directed his Adviser Ahad Cheema to finalise the proposals from the industrial sectors and ensure their incorporation into the budget. The meeting was joined through a video link by prominent industrialists and investors from all sectors.

Besides, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State Dr Musaddiq Malik, Adviser Ahad Cheema, SAPMs Tariq Bajwa and Jahanzeb Khan, MNAs Qaiser Sheikh, SBP governor, FBR chairman and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The ministries of commerce and industrial production put forward budget proposals received from different sectors. Besides, industrialists and investors presented their proposals for the budget.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to carry out detailed work on the proposals and present a report to him.