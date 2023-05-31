Legal aid fund set up for cops

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab has established a legal aid fund for the legal assistance of on-duty police officers and personnel. The legal fund would bring special relief to officers and employees who are victims of false cases and legal complications. Under the legal aid fund, senior leadership and constabulary would work together to fight false prosecutions and petitions filed against the force as per the directions of IG Punjab. The committee consisting of compassionate police officers would carefully review all the cases sent from the districts and decide on giving the aid funds.

62 cops promoted

IG Punjab issued orders to promote 62 inspectors to the posts of DSP. The cases of 237 inspectors serving across Punjab were considered in a departmental promotion board meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar. The promotion board after carefully reviewing all the documents approved the promotion of 62 inspectors, including seven inspectors serving in anti-corruption.

Inquires after cop

IG Punjab visited the Services Hospital and inquired about Dolphin official Mohsin Yousaf, who was injured in the firing by bandits on the night of May 26. Mohsin’s colleague Nauman was also seriously injured in the firing incident. Nauman is undergoing treatment at General Hospital and is recovering well.