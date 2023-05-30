Polls to be held on time: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that elections in the country will be held on time. Talking to the media in Lahore on Monday, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leadership faced jails even in tough situations, but never raised hue and cry. He said no patriotic person could support negative propaganda, being promoted by the PTI overseas social media against the country’s defence institutions.

He said attacks on country’s institutions could not be termed political protest. He said if any political worker would play role within the parameters of politics and democracy, he would be considered as part of democracy. To a question, he said Pakistan has met all conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and soon matters would be finalised, which would definitely end uncertainty in the market.