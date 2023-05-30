Action to remove encroachments from IJP Road

Rawalpindi: The district administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments from IJP Road near ‘Mandi Morr’. According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta during a visit to IJP Road checked illegal transport terminals near Pirwadhai General Bus Stand. The commissioner during the visit also checked the plantation sites and saplings planted after removal of the encroachments on IJP road, she said adding, the plants were also raised at a plot retrieved from the possession of an illegal bus terminal near ‘Mandi Morr’.
During the visit, he also reviewed the progress of anti-encroachment operation and visited a mosque being constructed in an illegal transport bus terminal at the government’s land near ‘Mandi Morr’.
