Training on implementation of sexual harassment laws concludes

Islamabad: A three-day residential training on the effective implementation of sexual harassment laws concluded on Sunday at Mehergarh: A Centre for Learning. The event was commemorated by Farhat Ullah Babar, a senior member of the PPP's leadership.

The training brought together representatives from various national and provincial organizations who have shown a serious commitment to addressing sexual harassment. During the training, Maliha Husain, Executive Director at Mehergarh and the facilitator for the training, provided comprehensive insights into the definition of sexual harassment, the roles, and responsibilities of employees, senior management, and committee members as stipulated by the law.

She also elaborated on the procedural aspects and timelines for registering and resolving cases of sexual harassment within organizations. Farhat Ullah Babar, in his address at the concluding ceremony, expressed his satisfaction with the dedication demonstrated by national and provincial organizations in tackling this pervasive issue. He highlighted the significance of the law and acknowledged the relentless efforts of Dr. Fouzia Saeed. Prominent institutions such as Indus Hospital, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), the University of Peshawar, and Helping Hands actively participated in the training program.