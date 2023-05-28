PTI plot to malign intel agencies unearthed: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah late Saturday night said the country’s intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephonic conversation, which revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI wanted to show the law enforcement agencies had raped a woman while raiding a house.

The minister, in a press conference, claimed that intelligence agencies intercepted a phone call in which a plot to “stage a raid and rape at a PTI worker’s home” was being discussed. “The conspiracy was being hatched to later claim that human rights were being violated in the country.” He claimed that the intercepted audio sheds light on a conspiracy hatched by the PTI to malign the country’s law enforcement agencies. He alleged the intercepted telephone call discussed two plans. The minister said the drama was to be staged today, therefore, the federal government had decided to reveal the conspiracy. Earlier, the country’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Rana Sanaullah would make an important revelation during a press conference.