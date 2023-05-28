JI’s Naeem trying to assume Imran’s role in Karachi: Ghani

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the residents of Karachi voted in favour of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the recent local government elections on the basis of the public service rendered by the PPP’s provincial government.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted the minister as saying that the Jamaat-e-Islami is attempting to propagate politics of hatred in the city. Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, said JI city chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman is trying to assume the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the metropolis. The PPP leader was of the view that the JI neither likes the situation of peace at educational institutions nor does it favourably view the development of the city.

He said the JI was given Karachi’s mayoral post as an undue favour whenever in the past there was a dictatorial regime in the country. He also said the JI Karachi leader should hear loud and clear that the upcoming mayor of the city would be a die-hard worker of the PPP, adding that the next mayor would serve the people of Karachi in the best possible manner.