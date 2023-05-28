Walk n Shop Arena: CM sees investment of billions in project

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Walk n Shop Arena in Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project here on Saturday. The chief minister inspected different sections of Walk n Shop Arena and reviewed pace of work on the flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi stated that Walk n Shop Arena located at Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi will become a matter of interest for the investors adding that investment worth billions of rupees can be made on this project. National and foreign companies will be contacted for making an investment.

He witnessed Italian, American, Chinese, Spanish and Mughal style pavilions and directed early auction of the Walk n Shop Arena adding that this state-of-the-art project should be auctioned in a transparent manner.

Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA while giving a briefing to the Caretaker CM apprised that the Walk n Shop Arena has been constructed on 130 kanals on the international pattern. He said business opportunities of 84 units of different sizes along with roof top restaurants were available in the arena. It was further informed during the meeting that parking facilities of more than 500 vehicles was available in the Walk n Shop Arena while children recreation, zip line, roller coaster, amusement park and other facilities will be available in the arena soon. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in August adding that the residents of Model Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, Peco Road, Canal Road, Kot Lakhpat and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate will be benefitted with the completion of this project.

Excellent transport facilities will be provided to two lakh 50 thousands vehicles daily. DG LDA claimed that not a single tree will be cut during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover project.

Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that protected U-turns will also be constructed at Akbar Chowk, Showk Chowk, Model Town Link Road and Madr-e-Millat roads. Flyovers at both sides will be constructed from Jinnah Hospital up to Peco More. Long overdue traffic problem at both sides of College Road and Akbar Chowk will be resolved.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, DC Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi visited Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed construction works of Samanabad underpass project and ordered to further expedite pace of work on the project. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that he would never tolerate sluggishness in the construction works adding that there should not be a delay of even a single day in the completion of the said project.

Naqvi directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline under any circumstances adding that this public convenience project should be completed by working day and night.

Caretaker CM directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works adding that excellent management should be done in order to maintain traffic flow during the construction works. Naqvi inspected Poonch House renovation project and directed to complete the said project at the earliest. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about the Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House renovation project. Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab presided over 23rd meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab Mass Transit Authority at CM office in which matters pertaining to PMTA were reviewed. Approval was granted to extend the contract of Bahawalpur-Lodhran Speedo Bus Service. A principal approval was also granted to avail the services of a private contractor for Lodhran Bus Service through the Punjab Transport Company. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi issued necessary directions to improve transport system in the Bahawalpur city.

A Principal approval was also granted during the meeting to establish business model for the Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations. The proposal to set up stalls, shops, ATMs and vending machines at Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations was reviewed.