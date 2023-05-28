Libyan air strikes against smuggling networks

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Tripoli-based government on Saturday carried out a fresh round of drone strikes in Zawiya, in the country’s west, as part of an operation against smuggling networks, local media reported.
The strikes come after the eastern-based parliament in the divided country on Thurdsay accused the Tripoli-based government of hitting the home of one of its legislators. “Air strikes were carried out on Saturday by drones targeting and destroying tanker trucks carrying smuggled fuel,” the Libya al-Ahrar television channel said.
Another site was hit “near the Bir al-Ghanam bridge” in Zawiya, 45 kilometres (28 miles) west of Tripoli on the Mediterranean coast, the broadcaster added. Several other explosions were heard across the city´s west early on Saturday, according to residents who spoke to AFP by telephone. Official comment has not yet been offered by the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.
Thursday´s strikes also targeted sites around Al-Maya, a small port between Zawiya and the capital that has seen repeated clashes between rival militias in recent weeks. On Thursday, the defence ministry said it had carried out “accurate and targeted air strikes against the caches of traffickers of fuels, narcotics and human beings” around Zawiya. The strikes had been ordered by interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Ddeibah, the ministry added.
Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed strongman Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.
