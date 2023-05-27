Medical report shows use of alcohol, drugs by Imran: Patel

Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel speaking during a press conference on May 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Citing details of former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical report, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Friday claimed it indicated excessive alcohol consumption and unstable mental health and clarified that there was no information about the leg fracture.

Patel was addressing media persons in Karachi about the former prime minister’s medical report after he underwent an examination at PIMS hospital following his arrest on May 9. It was prepared by a five-member PIMS panel of Dr Rizwan Taj, Dr Sajid Zaki Chowhan, Dr Irshad Hussain, Dr Asfand Yar Khan and Dr Syed Mehdi Hassan Naqvi.

At the outset of the press conference, the health minister, before sharing the details of the report, said that it was a “public document”. He said the report does not have any details about the fracture on his leg, which Khan claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination attempt. “He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture,” he added. Patel further said what Khan says differs from his medical report. “Imran Khan’s report did not indicate any fracture, but [consumption of] powder,” he said.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s urine sample was also taken. The initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine. He said the report also mentioned about Khan’s mental health, according to which his actions and body language are “not those of a fit man”. “The report stated that a person with stable mental health does not make these kinds of gestures,” he said. “A five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable.”

The medical report claimed that the former prime minister appears “under stress with anxiety symptoms” and had “little insight about the seriousness and reality of the current situation”. It also claimed there was “extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks.” Speaking about the May 9 events, the minister said they hadn’t seen such a situation since 1971. “We also had differences but we stood with the army when times were tough.” The health minister said that once the detailed report comes, it will be sent to the police. “Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by an agent or a madman,” he said. “I also used to say that Imran Khan’s mental condition is not well,” said Patel, adding the PTI chief has ended decency in politics, political tolerance and respect for others.

Meanwhile, PTI has decided to take legal action against Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel and others for a ‘shameful press conference’ wherein he raised questions about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s physical fitness and health. The decision was taken after the PTI chairman gave approval, and his legal team under Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi started preparations.

Imran Khan approved subjecting Abdul Qadir Patel, NAB, Ministry of Health and doctors of PIMS Hospital to justice and taking action against the health minister for his “embarrassing press conference” and baseless accusations under defamation laws. Meanwhile, reacting to Imran’s intention to visit and stay in Gilgit-Baltistan, GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan said that former PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be welcomed in the northern areas if he decided to visit for holidays.

Responding to PTI chairman’s tweet thanking the federal government for placing his name on the no-fly list, Khurshid said that he (Imran) would not leave the country and, if provided with a chance, Imran would go to the northern peaks.