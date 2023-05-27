Jashan-e-Jaun Elia celebrations

LAHORE: The three-day celebrations of Jashan-e-Jaun Elia opened at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday. Distinguished writers, intellectuals and poets, including Iftikhar Arif, Atta ul Haq Qasmi, Kishwar Naheed, Munawar Saeed, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Hammad Ghaznavi, Ali Nawaz Malik, Suhail Waraich, and M Salim Sagar spoke at the opening ceremony. The inaugural session started with the opening remarks of the Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir, who was the chief guest. During the ceremony, a documentary highlighting the significance of the Urdu language website was showcased. The launch of Ishqabad brought immense joy to the literary and cultural circles, evoking thunderous applause from the audience. On this occasion, the minister congratulated the organisers for making remarkable arrangements for Jashan-e-Jaun Elia. Renowned poet Abbas Tabish expressed gratitude to all the guests and the minister for his support towards the Ishqabad website. The Jashan-e-Jaun Elia will continue till Sunday.