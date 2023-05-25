PU experts’ body formed for uplift of quality seed

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, in the light of directions of Punjab Governor/Chancellor PU, has constituted a committee of experts to carry out the latest research for the development of quality seed of rice, wheat and cotton. The committee has been constituted to strengthen industry-academia linkages. Guard Agricultural Research & Services (Pvt) Ltd Chief Executive Shahzad Ali Malik will be the convener of the committee. Chairman Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics PU Prof Dr M Arshad Javed, National Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Rao, Senior Superintendent Gardens RO-II office Dr Nasim Ahmad Yasin and Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed will be the members of the committee.
