Punjab Police dismiss 16 personnel for celebrating Imran’s release

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has dismissed 16 police personnel for celebrating the release of PTI chief Imran Khan following his arrest on May 9.
According to the Arab News report, one official belonging to the Punjab Highways patrolling police of Faisalabad region was the first example who was removed from the service for celebrating the release of the PTI chief by the Supreme Court. He wasn’t alone who faced sacking but three other officials of the same patrolling police and about a dozen personnel of the Punjab Police were shown the door for their jubilation on the release of Imran Khan. The removed officials have disputed the contention of the authorities by claiming that they weren’t rejoicing the release of Imran but felt happy that they would be off the hook from the pastoring duty where every one of the force was in bad shape due to perpetual and massive use of sticks, stones and tear gassing.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the government’s team involved in preparation of budget...
KARTARPUR: Emotions flowed and hugs were exchanged as long-lost siblings from India and Pakistan reunited at the...
BHURBAN: Secretary National Commission on Status of Women Khawaja Imran Raza has announced the establishment of a...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue is considering jacking up advance tax on motor vehicle registration in the...
KARACHI: A debate about differences between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and army chief General Asim Munir has started...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was rearrested Tuesday, minutes after being...