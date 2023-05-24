Pediatric urology ward, parking plaza at LGH to be built on priority

LAHORE:The caretaker provincial health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram on Tuesday said that a pediatric urology ward and a parking plaza would be built on a priority basis for the convenience of the people and staff in Lahore General Hospital.

He announced this while presiding over the Academic Council meeting of the Post Graduate Medical Institute and talking to journalists. On this occasion, the farewell party of Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood was also organised. Prof Javed Akram said that Dr Khalid Mehmood has rendered proud services during his tenure.

Principal AMC Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar gave a briefing to the health minister about the various departments of the institution and informed about the facilities provided to the patients. Prof Javed Akram expressed his satisfaction and said that special attention was being paid to quality research in the medical schools of Punjab. According to research, every 40-year-old person in Pakistan is becoming a blood pressure patient.

Dr Javed Akram said in a conversation with journalists that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided not to close the health card during the meeting held at PKLI a few days ago. The caretaker government of Punjab has been given the mandate not by any individual but by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The caretaker government has no mandate other than to conduct clean, transparent and peaceful elections. Being a doctor is more important to me than a minister. He is ready to leave this position today on the instructions of the election commission. The caretaker cabinet of Punjab is not drawing any salary nor any protocol. He said that due to the increase in mercury, precautions should be taken to avoid heat stroke. An online dashboard has been designed to address and monitor drug shortage in Punjab.