12 arrested for violating marriage laws

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested twelve accused of violating marriage laws in the area of Rata Amaral here on Sunday. Police have recovered sound systems, weapons and bottles of liquor from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Faisal, Osama, Wahab, Shewhail, Mohsin Raza, Nabeel, Adnan, Qaiser, Adil and Maqsood, while two women namely Noor and Kiran.

SP (Rawal) Faisal Salim appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and actions will be continued against the law-breaking elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested eight liquor suppliers and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.