Imran’s May 9 violence condemnation is under pressure, not in remorse: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Talking to the media here Saturday, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Imran Khan’s condemnation of the events of May 9 is meaningless.

Imran has uttered these condemning words under the pressure of the situation but he has no remorse. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s demand for a judicial inquiry cannot be given weight because former PTI ministers were involved in the incitement.

This is not the first attack on Jinnah House by PTI. In the past, when an attempt was made to arrest Imran Khan, a mob of this party went to attack Jinnah House.

In various meetings and rallies, Imran kept on inciting people regularly and asked them, “If I am arrested, Pakistanis should come out like the people of Turkey and fight for real freedom.” Qamar Zaman Kaira said while addressing in Bagh Azad Kashmir.

He said, “The Muslims of India got their reward in the form of Pakistan after some years of struggle but Kashmiri people have been struggling for the last 75 years under all kinds of Indian oppression. India wants to scare the Kashmiris but along with the stories of India’s increasing oppression, the passions of the Kashmiris are getting stronger and stronger.

Today, every individual in Pakistan is with the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom with their blood and after sacrifices. “

“The thing that India’s Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf have in common is that if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari goes to India and fights the case of Kashmir, talks about the dignity of Pakistan and atrocities on Muslims in India, they both dislike it? I understand the pain of Indians and their bad words, but why is Tehreek-e-Insaf feeling pain?” Kaira maintained.