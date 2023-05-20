Punjab govt to file reference against judge

LAHORE: A meeting, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, decided on Friday that a reference would be filed against a judge, who allegedly provided “extraordinary” relief to those booked under terrorism charges for attacking the ISI office.

The meeting agreed that the decision giving relief to the nominated accused would be challenged. The meeting participants said the relief was tantamount to murder of justice. The meeting reviewed progress regarding legal proceedings against the ‘miscreants’ involved in the May 9 attacks, and approved cash rewards for those who identified those involved in the terrorist incidents.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered vigorous follow-up of the cases, filed against the ‘miscreants’, adding that the commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) concerned should hold daily meetings to supervise the prosecution process.

The CM directed that the arrest of the fugitive ‘miscreants’ should be ensured at the earliest. Those who attacked the army installations and public assets did not deserve any concession, he stressed and maintained that May 9 was a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed that identification and arrest of the accused persons was being ensured through geofencing, intelligence reports, social media accounts and NADRA record, and irrefutable evidence of telephonic communication with the top leadership of a political party. The meeting was informed that 628 calls of contacts with the top party leadership in Lahore had been traced. Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police and administrative officials attended the meeting.