UAE envoy lauds PAF’s professionalism

ISLAMABAD: UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi Thursday lauded the exceptional progress made by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) especially through indigenization and expressed his admiration for the professionalism of its personnel.

In an important meeting with the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at the latter’s office at the Air Headquarters here, Hamad pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral military ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry. The meeting between the two dignitaries is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region. The ambassador termed the meeting useful. The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments.

The CAS shared his vision of modernizing the PAF encompassing smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational and training domains.

He emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bond between Pakistan and the UAE which is exemplified through the robust bilateral relations.

He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.