Tareen regrets attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE: Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen has said his connection and friendship with PTI Chairman Imran Khan ended two years ago. He said this while visiting the Jinnah House here on Wednesday. Aun Chaudhry was with him. Talking to media, Tareen said he gave 10 years of his life to the PTI to create a new Pakistan. He regretted the attack on the Jinnah House by PTI workers and added that such actions be banned and those who took these actions be brought to book. It was unthinkable that the Jinnah House would be attacked. He said Bhutto, Benazir and Nawaz Sharif were punished but no one retaliated in this way.
CHITRAL: The four-day Chilimjusht Festival concluded with much funfair and religious activities at the scenic Bamburet...
KARACHI: The master piece drama serial of Geo Television, “Tere Bin,” created by 7th Sky Entertainment has crossed...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday suspended detention orders of 70 PTI workers. With the new court order, the...
RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were Wednesday killed in an intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has detained a local journalist, of district Ghotki, Nasrullah Gadani, under the MPO for...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive heat wave action plan 2023...