Tareen regrets attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE: Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen has said his connection and friendship with PTI Chairman Imran Khan ended two years ago. He said this while visiting the Jinnah House here on Wednesday. Aun Chaudhry was with him. Talking to media, Tareen said he gave 10 years of his life to the PTI to create a new Pakistan. He regretted the attack on the Jinnah House by PTI workers and added that such actions be banned and those who took these actions be brought to book. It was unthinkable that the Jinnah House would be attacked. He said Bhutto, Benazir and Nawaz Sharif were punished but no one retaliated in this way.