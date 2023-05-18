First principle

To sustain the integrity of its constitution is the first and foremost duty of any state and a prerequisite to making progress in all other areas. Regrettably, this has not been the case in our country, where whoever has held power has always twisted and manipulated the constitution to their benefit and at the cost of the nation.

The current circumstances are a lesson in how excessive and unconstitutional means are used to repel political competitors. Restoring the integrity of the constitution will take time and will be quite difficult. But it is unavoidable if we are to escape the mess we find ourselves in.

Saif Ur Rehman

Lahore