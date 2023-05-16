Teflon dons

This letter refers to the news story, ‘Imran, spouse ‘neck-deep’ in Al Qadir Trust scam’ (May 15, 2023). We have been reading stories regarding alleged corruption of mostly members of the elite since we were young school-going students. Some recent significant ones were the Panama and Pandora papers which both had international exposure. The problem, however, is the conviction rate and the slow process of the law. The trials go on for years and decades with no final word. Have we ever heard of anyone in Pakistan who has been charged with corruption actually getting convicted, even when the cases are, seemingly, open-and-shut. None come to mind except a very few and even in those cases the accused somehow manage to wriggle their way free by striking plea-bargains or through other legal manoeuvres. Unless we make some new financial transparency laws, we will never be able to punish the corrupt.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
